AP source: Cubs agree to 1-yr deal with RHP Trevor Williams

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

Williams, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2013 draft, broke into the majors in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the Pirates. He had his best year in 2018, going 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 starts.

He has a 31-37 record with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career games, including 94 starts.

Chicago’s rotation will have a different look next season after it traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and Jon Lester departed in free agency. Williams could compete for one of the last two spots behind Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies and Alec Mills.

