White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 1:15 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.

The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.

