Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 5:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal.

The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn’t replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.

Robles’ deal includes up to $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $75,000 each for 20 and 25, $100,000 for 30 and $125,000 apiece for 35 and 40.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

