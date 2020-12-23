HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » MLB News » Tigers sign RHP José…

Tigers sign RHP José Ureña to $3.25M, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers signed right-hander José Ureña to a $3.25 million, one-year deal Wednesday.

Ureña can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses based on starts, $50,000 each for 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27.

The 29-year-old starter has spent the past six season with the Miami Marlins, compiling a 32-46 record with a 4.60 ERA in 142 games, 98 starts.

Ureña struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He went on the COVID-19 injured list in late July, returned to make five starts in September but broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive in his final outing. He finished the season 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

“Once José became available, we had him identified as a player that could come in and help our ballclub win games,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “We’re excited to add his experience pitching at a high level, and know he’ll contribute to our young staff in significant ways.

“José has a great ability to navigate a lineup and limit damage, while keeping his team in the game, which is exactly the stability we’re looking for heading into the 2021 season.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up