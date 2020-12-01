CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Rodríguez avoids arbitration, agrees…

Rodríguez avoids arbitration, agrees on $8.3 million deal

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox and left-hander Eduardo Eduardo Rodríguez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million.

The agreement was announced Tuesday, a day before the deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

Rodríguez’s agent, Gustavo Marcano, confirmed the agreement via Twitter.

Rodríguez missed all of last season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

The 27-year-old was a career-best 19-6 in 2019 with a 3.81 ERA and was on track to be the opening day starter with Chris Sale rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Rodríguez returned on July 18, but the team said five says later that an MRI revealed an issue that turned out to be the heart condition.

He is eligible for free agency following the 2020 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up