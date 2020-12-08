CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.

Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.

The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.

San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.

