Rangers sign IF/OF Charlie Culberson to minor league deal

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 4:31 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed utility player Charlie Culberson to a minor league deal Monday and invited the veteran to big league spring training.

The 31-year-old Culberson played for Atlanta the past three seasons. He batted .143 in nine games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, was designated for assignment in September and rejoined the Braves as part of their postseason roster before becoming a free agent after the season.

Culberson is a career .249 hitter with 23 homers in 427 games over eight seasons. He is versatile defensively, with experience at every position except catcher and center field.

The Rangers also announced minor league deals for outfielder Elier Hernandez, left-hander Sal Mendez and right-handers Tim Dillard, Jesus Linarez and Collin Wiles

