CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Rangers re-sign OF Heineman,…

Rangers re-sign OF Heineman, add RHP Gatto

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Joe Gatto agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday with the Texas Rangers, who brought back outfielder Scott Heineman with a one-year deal just one day after allowing him to become a free agent.

Gatto would earn the $570,500 major league minimum if he is in the big leagues and $93,000 while in the minors. Heineman would make $595,000 if in the majors and $180,000 while in the minors.

The 25-year-old Gatto was selected by the Angels with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made two appearances during spring training this year and did not pitch after the coronavirus shutdown. He has a 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors and has never appeared in the major leagues.

Heineman, who turns 28 on Friday, hit .154 with one homer and seven RBIs for the Rangers this year. He has a .189 average with three homers and 14 RBIs over 49 games in two seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up