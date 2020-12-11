CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Mets to agree with…

Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.

Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up