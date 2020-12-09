CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a one-year deal Wednesday after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline.

Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season.

“GIANTS NATION!! Now that the details are finalized i cant wait to go get more WWWWWWWWWW! LETS GO BABY! (@) SFGiants,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.

The Giants also announced they signed 11 players to minor league contracts that include an invitation to major league spring training: RHP Melvin Adon, RHP Daniel Alvarez, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Silvino Bracho, RHP Rico Garcia, INF/OF Jason Krizan, RHP Dominic Leone, LHP Sam Long, RHP Yunior Marte, RHP Raffi Vizcaino and RHP Sam Wolff.

