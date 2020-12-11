CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Dodgers promote Clayton McCullough to first base coach

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 2:34 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted Clayton McCullough to first base coach for the 2021 season.

Entering his seventh season with the franchise, McCullough helped oversee the team’s alternate training site during this year’s abbreviated 60-game season and has served as a minor league field coordinator. He had previous stints as a minor-league manager in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The rest of manager Dave Roberts’ staff remains intact: bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coaches Brant Brown and Rob Van Scoyoc, third base coach Dino Ebel, assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates, pitching coach Mark Prior, bullpen coach Josh Bard, assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness and game planning and communications coach Danny Lehmann.

