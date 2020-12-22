CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Cubs claim OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Mariners

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 3:31 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

The 28-year-old Ervin was selected by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He is a .247 hitter with 17 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 steals in 237 career games.

The addition of Ervin gives the Cubs three outfielders and 37 players overall on their 40-man roster.

