Cubs agree to nonguaranteed deal with RH reliever Holder

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 2:13 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Jonathan Holder have agreed to a $750,000, nonguaranteed contract for next season.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 10-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 157 games — all but two in relief — over parts of five seasons with the New York Yankees. He was 3-0 with a 4.98 ERA in 18 appearances last year, striking out 14 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings.

