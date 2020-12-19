CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Anthony DeSclafani to defer half of salary with Giants

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 8:10 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani agreed to defer half his $6 million salary with the San Francisco Giants.

DeSclafani will receive four payments of $750,000 each in 2022 on Jan. 15, Jan. 31, Feb. 15 and March 1, according to terms of the deal announced Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200. All earned bonuses would be deferred and split into four payments on the same dates as the deferred salary.

DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 33 2/3 innings over nine games — seven starts — with Cincinnati last season.

The 30-year-old DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy in the rotation given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the final day of Kapler’s first season as manager.

