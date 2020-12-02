CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Aguilar and Cooper agree…

Aguilar and Cooper agree to 1-year deals with Marlins

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, an agreement reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

First baseman-outfielder Garrett Cooper agreed to a $1.9 million, one-year deal. The Marlins declined to offer a contract to right-hander Ryne Stanek, who had a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings this year, allowing him to become a free agent.

Aguilar can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances.

He rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first with the Marlins. An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago.

Cooper can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 apiece for 300 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 500.

He batted .283 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 2020. The prospect of a DH in the National League in 2021 made the prospect of keeping both Aguilar and Cooper more appealing for the Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up