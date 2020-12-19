CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » MLB News » 2020 Luxury Tax Payrolls

2020 Luxury Tax Payrolls

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $15,002,327 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships.

Each team was given a base COVID credit $1.5 million, and individual club COVID credits ranged from $0 to $5.25 million, accrued at the rate of $600,000 for each day on the major league COVID injured list and $91,800 for each day on the minor league COVID injured list if optioned at the time.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax was suspended for 2020 but would have been assessed on the amount above $208 million. Houston would have paid 20% on the amount over $208 million. The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, as teams that also were over the 2019 threshold, would have paid 30% on the amount over $208 million and 42% on the amount above $228 million.

N.Y. Yankees $239,823,270
Houston 224,319,004
Chicago Cubs 216,269,251
Philadelphia 207,335,897
L.A. Dodgers 204,653,651
Washington 195,106,653
N.Y. Mets 193,118,538
Boston 184,859,384
L.A. Angels 182,625,006
Atlanta 181,047,297
St. Louis 178,369,208
Chicago White Sox 178,251,672
Colorado 171,662,399
Texas 171,550,103
San Diego 169,683,387
Minnesota 168,319,022
Cincinnati 165,513,650
San Francisco 154,776,043
Toronto 133,461,289
Arizona 129,573,309
Milwaukee 120,250,178
Detroit 119,860,487
Seattle 112,751,155
Oakland 109,156,983
Cleveland 106,794,252
Kansas City 95,431,413
Tampba Bay 89,902,491
Miami 89,861,870
Baltimore 79,519,468
Pittsburgh 69,789,757
Totals $4,643,636,087

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up