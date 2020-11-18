CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » World Series champion Dodgers…

World Series champion Dodgers issue layoffs

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers issued layoffs in the organization Wednesday as a result of revenue losses sustained during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees,” the team said in a statement. “The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season.”

The number of layoffs and the jobs involved weren’t addressed by the team.

“This is a heartbreaking decision,” the team said. “This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success.”

No fans were allowed at Dodger Stadium during the shortened 60-game regular season, a serious blow to a franchise that has led the majors in attendance every year since 2013, drawing nearly 4 million per year. The team hosted the NL wild-card series before playing the rest of its postseason games in Texas, where the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay for their first World Series title since 1988.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up