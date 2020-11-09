CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Righty Dereck Rodríguez signs minor-league deal with Rockies

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 6:33 PM

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Dereck Rodríguez has signed a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old Rodríguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodríguez.

Dereck Rodríguez appeared in 51 games over three seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He compiled a 12-15 record with a 4.27 ERA before being designated for assignment by the Giants on Aug. 26. He was claimed five days later off waivers by Detroit before recently becoming a free agent.

Rodríguez made his major league debut at Coors Field on May 29, 2018. He allowed four runs, one earned, over 3 1/3 innings. He also had an RBI double off Kyle Freeland.

Rodríguez was originally a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2011.

