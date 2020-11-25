HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Reds, Rockies swap three pitchers and an outfielder

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 5:14 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Robert Stephenson and minor league outfielder Jameson Hannah from the Reds for right-handed pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams, a minor leaguer.

Stephenson, 27, made 10 relief appearances for the Reds last season and 59 in 2019. In five seasons with the Reds, he was 10-13 with a 5.15 ERA across 104 appearances that included 22 starts.

Hoffman, also 27, went 2-1 with a 9.28 ERA in a career-high 16 relief appearances for Colorado in 2020. In five major league seasons with the Rockies, he was 10-16 with a 6.40 ERA in 68 games, including 38 starts. Colorado acquired him from the Blue Jays as part of the Troy Tulowitzki deal in 2015.

Hannah, 23, didn’t appear in a game in 2020. The Reds acquired him from Oakland in 2019.

Williams is an 18-year-old prospect from Castle Rock, Colorado, who was selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2020 first-year player draft.

