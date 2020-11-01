ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Padres decline Mitch Moreland’s $3 million option

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 6:30 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres declined a $3 million option on Mitch Moreland on Sunday, and the first baseman/designated hitter gets a $500,000 buyout and becomes a free agent.

Moreland hit .203 with two homers and eight RBIs in 69 at-bats for San Diego, which acquired him from Boston on Aug. 30 for minor leaguer outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts. Moreland was 4 for 8 with an RBI in the playoffs.

The 35-year-old batted .328 with eight homers and 21 RBIs for the Red Sox, and had $925,926 in prorated pay from a $2.5 million salary.

Moreland spent three seasons with the Red Sox, and was an All-Star in 2018 when Boston won the World Series title. His three-run, seventh-inning homer off Ryan Madson helped the Red Sox rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in World Series Game 4.

