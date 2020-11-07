CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Lefty Robbie Ray, Blue Jays reach $8M, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 3:26 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal Saturday, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

Ray accepted a 15% percent cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31, and he pitched in the playoffs for Toronto.

The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit, and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.

Ray’s contract includes several bonus clauses, including $150,000 for winning the Cy Young award and $50,000 for being an All-Star.

