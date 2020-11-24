HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition improves

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 5:02 PM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

