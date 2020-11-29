CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Hall of Fame broadcaster…

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turned 93 on Sunday and marked the day by watching football.

Scully saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, led by Patrick Mahomes, who is his favorite quarterback, according to Los Dodgers Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener.

Scully spent the day at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife, Sandra. His daughter, Katherine, brought him three balloons with the Nos. 50, 40 and 3 on them, adding up to his age of 93.

Scully retired from the Dodgers booth following the 2016 season. He spent 67 seasons with the franchise, beginning when it was located in Brooklyn. His is the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro team in sports history.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | NFL News | Sports

DoD looks at blockchain to track vaccine distribution under Operation Warp Speed

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up