Bob Miller, “Whiz Kid” Phillie, Titans’ coach, dies at 94

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:17 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Bob Miller, a right-hander for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 1950 “Whiz Kids” National League pennant winner who went on to coach alma mater Detroit Mercy for 36 years, died Saturday. He was 94.

Miller’s family told Detroit Mercy the funeral will be limited to family, with a celebration of life to be held later.

Miller pitched two seasons for the Titans in 1947-48 before signing with Philadelphia. In 10 seasons with the Phillies, he was 42-42 with 14 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 261 appearances, including 69 starts.

In 1950 as a rookie, he was 11-6 with a save, throwing seven complete games and two shutouts. He started and lost Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

He returned to Detroit Mercy as an assistant coach in 1963 and became head coach in 1965 after Lloyd Brazil, Miller’s college coach, was killed in an auto accident. Miller was 896-780-2 from 1965-2001.

Miller was a three-sport star in high school, playing baseball, football and basketball at St. Mary’s in Redford, Michigan. He’s a member of the Titan Hall Of Fame (1979), Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (1999) and Michigan Baseball Hall Of Fame (2020).

