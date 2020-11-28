HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
AP source: Phillies lost $145 million during pandemic season

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 4:40 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures.

The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.

The Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019.

Philadelphia finished 28-32 last season, one game shy of ending a nine-year postseason drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two pennants and one World Series between 2007-11.

