World Series Multi-Homer Games The Associated Press

Players who have hit two or more home runs in a single World Series game (r-rookie): Three Home Runs Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2012, consecutive Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 22, 2011, consecutive Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees, Oct. 18, 1977, consecutive Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 9, 1928, 2 consecutive Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1926, 2 consecutive Two Home Runs Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays, Oct. 21, 2020 Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 28, 2018 Roberto Perez, Cleveland Indians, Oct. 25, 2016 r-Michael Conforto, New York Mets, Oct. 31, 2015, consecutive Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 2, 2009 Jayson Werth, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 31, 2009 Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 28, 2009, consecutive Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 26, 2008 Jeff Kent, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2002, consecutive Tim Salmon, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 20, 2002 Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 19, 2002 Chad Curtis, New York Yankees, Oct. 26, 1999 Scott Brosius, New York Yankees, Oct. 20, 1998, consecutive Greg Vaughn, San Diego Padres, Oct. 17, 1998, consecutive r-Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, Oct. 20, 1996, consecutive Lenny Dykstra, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 20, 1993 Chris Sabo, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 19, 1990, consecutive Dave Henderson, Oakland A’s, Oct. 27, 1989, consecutive Gary Carter, New York Mets, Oct. 22, 1986 Kirk Gibson, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 14, 1984 Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 13, 1984, consecutive Eddie Murray, Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 16, 1983, consecutive r-Willie McGee, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 15, 1982, consecutive Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 18, 1980 Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 14, 1980 Dave Lopes, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 10, 1978, consecutive Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 21, 1976 Tony Perez, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 16, 1975, consecutive Gene Tenace, Oakland A’s, Oct. 14, 1972, consecutive Rico Petrocelli, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 11, 1967, consecutive Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 5, 1967 Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1960 Charlie Neal, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1959, consecutive Ted Kluszewski, Chicago White Sox, Oct. 1, 1959, consecutive Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1958 r-Tony Kubek, New York Yankees, Oct. 5, 1957 Yogi Berra, New York Yankees, Oct. 10, 1956, consecutive Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1955, consecutive Joe Collins, New York Yankees, Sept. 28, 1955, consecutive Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 6, 1952, consecutive Bob Elliot, Boston Braves, Oct. 10, 1948, consecutive r-Charlie Keller, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1939 Tony Lazzeri, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1932 Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932 Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932, consecutive Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1928, consecutive Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 11, 1923, consecutive Ben Kauff, New York Giants, Oct. 11, 1917 Harry Cooper, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 13, 1915 Pat Dougherty, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 2, 1903 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.