World Series Most RBIs Game

|Six
Addison Russell, Chicago (NL), Nov. 1, 2016, at Cleveland
Albert Pujols, St. Louis, Oct. 22, 2011, at Texas
Hideki Matsui, New York (AL), Nov. 4, 2009, vs. Philadelphia
Bobby Richardson, New York (AL), Oct. 8, 1960, at Pittsburgh
|Five
Anthony Rendon, Washington, Oct. 29, 2019, at Houston
Alex Bregman, Houston, Oct. 26, 2019, at Washington
Ryan Howard, Philadelphia, Oct. 26, 2008, vs. Tampa Bay
Danny Bautista, Arizona, Nov. 3, 2001, vs. New York (AL)
Gary Sheffield, Florida, Oct. 21, 1997, at Cleveland
Andruw Jones, Atlanta, Oct. 20, 1996, at New York (AL)
Milt Thompson, Philadelphia, Oct. 20, 1993, vs. Toronto
Tony Fernandez, Toronto, Oct. 20, 1993, at Philadelphia
David Justice, Atlanta, Oct. 24, 1991, vs. Minnesota
Dan Gladden, Minnesota, Oct. 17, 1987, vs. St. Louis
Kirk Gibson, Detroit, Oct. 14, 1984, vs. San Diego
Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 1981, at New York (AL)
Thurman Munson, New York (AL), Oct. 15, 1978, vs. Los Angeles
Davey Lopes, Los Angeles, Oct. 10, 1978, vs. New York (AL)
Reggie Jackson, New York (AL), Oct. 18, 1977, vs. Los Angeles
Johnny Bench, Cincinnati, Oct. 21, 1976, at New York (AL)
Rusty Staub, New York (NL), Oct. 17, 1973, vs. Oakland
Hector Lopez, New York (AL), Oct. 9, 1961, at Cincinnati
Mickey Mantle, New York (AL), Oct. 6, 1960, at Pittsburgh
Ted Kluszewski, Chicago (AL), Oct. 1, 1959, vs. Los Angeles
Tony Lazzeri, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, at New York (NL)
Bill Dickey, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, at New York (NL)
