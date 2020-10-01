Wainwright scheduled to start for St. Louis against San Diego

St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (5-3, 3.15 ERA in regular season) San Diego: Zach Davies (7-4, 2.73 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

NLWC: St. Louis leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres will host the Cardinals in Game 2 of their Wild Card series.

The Padres are 21-11 in home games. San Diego has a team batting average of .258 this postseason, Tommy Pham has lead them with an average of .500

The Cardinals have gone 16-15 away from home. St. Louis has a team slugging percentage of .513 this postseason, Dylan Carlson leads them with a mark of 1.000 in 3 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is batting .277.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 58 hits and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.