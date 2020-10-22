Twins’ Nelson Cruz wins Marvin Miller Award for leadership

NEW YOIRK (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta…

NEW YOIRK (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Cruz hit .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. The Marvin Miller Award goes to the player whose his peers “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”

Freeman batted .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs.

Freeman was voted the NL’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player, the union said Thursday.

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was voted the AL’s Outstanding Player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.

Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was picked for the first Curt Flood Award, given to “a former player who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.

Cruz donated a fire engine and an ambulance and helped build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also were were finalists for the Marvin Miller Award.

