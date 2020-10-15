Tampa Bay looks to clinch pennant with victory over Houston

Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5 of the ALCS.

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .459 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of .794, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays posted a record of 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .286 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .489, including nine extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (hand).

