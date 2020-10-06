CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area divorce cases surge | Health officials sound alarm over case numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » MLB News » Rangers not bringing Rangel…

Rangers not bringing Rangel back pitching coach in 2021

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Julio Rangel will not return next season as pitching coach for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are not renewing Rangel’s contract after two seasons. The team also will not bring catching coach Hector Ortiz back on manager Chris Woodard’s big league staff, though Ortiz has been offered a position in the organization’s minor league system.

Those moves Tuesday came only nine days after Texas finished the season with an American League-worst 22-38 record.

Texas pitchers had a combined 5.02 ERA in the pandemic-shortened season. That was just below their 5.06 mark during the full 162-game season in 2019.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up