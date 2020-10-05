CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U Street Music Hall announces closure | Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Latest test results in DC region
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had Tommy John surgery

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 7:41 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last week and the team says he’s expected to return to play in four to six months.

Hoskins injured his ulnar collateral ligament when his non-throwing arm collided with a baserunner on Sept. 12 against Miami. Dr. Steve Cohen performed the surgery on Friday. Pitchers typically need several months longer to recover.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games for the Phillies in 2020.

