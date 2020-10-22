CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » MLB News » Perdomo has TJ surgery,…

Perdomo has TJ surgery, Strahm set to have knee surgery

The Associated Press

October 22, 2020, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo has had reconstructive elbow surgery and left-hander Matt Strahm is scheduled to undergo patellar tendon repair in his right knee.

Perdomo was 0-0 with a 5.71 ERA in 10 appearances, including one start, in his fifth season with the Padres.

Strahm underwent a similar surgery on his left knee in 2017 while he was with Kansas City.

Strahm was 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in his third season in San Diego and fifth big league season overall.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up