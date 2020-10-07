Padres will look to even series with Dodgers in Game 2

San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) Arlington,…

San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

NLDS: Los Angeles leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to increase their lead in the NLDS to two games in Game 2 against the Padres Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 27-13 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .186 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .333, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.

The Padres have gone 24-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .348 this postseason, Jake Cronenworth leads them with an OBP of .625 in 11 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and is batting .307.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .571.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (undisclosed), Jose Castillo: (lat).

