Miami OF Marté left off NLDS roster against Braves

HOUSTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins left outfielder Starling Marté off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury.

Marté fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series. Manager Don Mattingly said Marté worked out on Monday and they didn’t feel comfortable that he would be able to play effectively in this series because of the injury.

Miami will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players, adding right-hander Nick Vincent and left-hander Dan Castano to the roster. The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Sean Rodriguez from the alternate training site and also added him to the NLDS roster. Along with Marté, first basman Lewin Diaz and and left-handed reliever Stephen Tarpley were left off the roster.

The Braves went with 15 pitchers and 13 position players after their wild-card roster had 13 pitchers and 15 position players. Atlanta added right-handers Bryce Wilson and Huascar Ynoa. Catcher William Contreras and utility infielder Johan Camargo were left off.

