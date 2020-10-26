ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Mets claim INF García off waivers from Reds, Cordell cut

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 5:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets claimed infielder Robel García off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell for assignment.

The 27-year-old García didn’t play in the majors this year while being a part of the Reds’ 60-man player pool.

The switch-hitting García made his big league debut in 2019 with the Cubs, batting .208 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 31 games. He spent the previous two seasons playing pro ball in Italy.

The 28-year-old Cordell went 1 for 8 in five games for the Mets this year. He is career .202 with eight home runs in three seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Mets.

