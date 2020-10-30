ELECTION NEWS: DC election results 2020 | Maryland election results 2020 | Virginia election results 2020
Marlins decline $4 million option for Kintzler for 2021

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 6:32 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins declined their $4 million option for 2021 on reliever Brandon Kintzler, who gets a $250,000 buyout.

Kintzler had a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves in 24 games this year, and helped the Marlins reach the playoffs for the first time since 2003. He pitched three scoreless innings in the postseason.

He had $1,111,111 in prorated pay this year from a salary originally set at $3 million.

Kintzler, 35, has 61 saves in 11 major league seasons with five teams.

