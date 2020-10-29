Mariners re-sign RHP Kendall Graveman to $1.25M, 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Kendall Graveman and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $1.25 million one-year contract on Thursday after…

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Kendall Graveman and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $1.25 million one-year contract on Thursday after the team declined his $3.5 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout.

Graveman agreed last year to a $2 million deal that included a $1.5 million salary for 2020 plus the option year. He earned $555,556 in prorated pay.

He made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm. Graveman later revealed he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine, but could continue pitching and would be most effective as reliever.

Graveman made nine appearances out of the bullpen in September and was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched. Graveman’s longest relief outing was two scoreless innings in his final appearance of the season against Oakland.

Graveman will turn 30 before the start of next season. He previously pitched for Toronto and Oakland.

His new deal includes $500,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60. He also can earn $1.5 million for games finished: $500,000 apiece for 20, 30 and 40.

