Barnes back behind plate for Dodgers in World Series Game 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Barnes was back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Barnes was back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Will Smith moved from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who was out of the lineup.

Joc Pederson was inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifted from left field to second base and Kiké Hernández was out of the lineup.

Right fielder Mookie Betts hit leadoff, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith, center fielder Cody Bellinger, Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay went with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Austin Meadows led off, followed by second baseman Brandon Lowe, left fielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, right fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zuinino.

Rays starter Charlie Morton entered with seven straight winning postseason decisions, one shy of Orlando Hernandez’s record.

Tampa Bay is the home team for Games 3 through 5 after starting as the visitor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.