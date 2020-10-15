CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Astros’ Garcia, Rays’ Curtiss start Game 5 of ALCS

The Associated Press

October 15, 2020, 5:02 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Houston Astros tapped rookie right-hander Luis Garcia to start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series while the Tampa Bay Rays chose to go with opener John Curtiss.

Houston faced elimination for the second straight game. The Astros won 4-3 Wednesday night to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Garcia was making his first career postseason appearance. He was 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five appearances in the regular season, including one start.

Curtiss is 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four appearances this postseason.

