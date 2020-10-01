Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)
Atlanta; Thursday, 12:08 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.34 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
NLWC: Atlanta leads the series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series.
The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team batting average of .136 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has lead them with an average of .250
The Reds are 15-16 on the road. Cincinnati has a team slugging percentage of .250 this postseason, Nick Castellanos leads them with a mark of .667 in 6 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and is batting .225.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
