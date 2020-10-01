Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 12:08…

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.34 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLWC: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team batting average of .136 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has lead them with an average of .250

The Reds are 15-16 on the road. Cincinnati has a team slugging percentage of .250 this postseason, Nick Castellanos leads them with a mark of .667 in 6 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and is batting .225.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.