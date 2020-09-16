Woodruff scheduled to start for Milwaukee against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (21-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-25, fourth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (21-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (4-1, 2.91 ERA) Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-3, 3.40 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will square off on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 15-15 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cardinals are 14-14 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with a mark of .443.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .209.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 44 hits and is batting .314.

INJURIES: Brewers: Manny Pina: (knee).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow), Kolten Wong: (left side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.