Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
