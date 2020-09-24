Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
z-clinched playoff berth
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|Milwaukee
|27
|29
|.482
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
