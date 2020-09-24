CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 4:22 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
z-Cleveland 33 24 .579
z-Toronto 30 27 .526
Los Angeles 26 31 .456
Seattle 25 31 .446

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Cincinnati 29 28 .509
San Francisco 28 28 .500
Philadelphia 28 29 .491
Milwaukee 27 29 .482
New York 26 31 .456
Colorado 25 31 .446

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

___

