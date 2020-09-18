Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|Los Angeles
|22
|30
|.423
|Detroit
|21
|29
|.420
|Kansas City
|21
|30
|.412
|Boston
|19
|33
|.365
|Texas
|18
|33
|.353
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (Mazza 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|26
|25
|.510
|San Francisco
|25
|25
|.500
|St. Louis
|24
|24
|.500
|Milwaukee
|24
|26
|.480
|New York
|23
|28
|.451
|Colorado
|22
|28
|.440
|Washington
|19
|30
|.388
|Arizona
|20
|32
|.385
|Pittsburgh
|15
|36
|.294
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
