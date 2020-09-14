Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Baltimore (Eshelman 3-0), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|Cincinnati
|23
|26
|.469
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|Milwaukee
|21
|25
|.457
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|Pittsburgh
|14
|32
|.304
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Baltimore (Eshelman 3-0), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
