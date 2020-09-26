Wainwright expected to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (28-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-27, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (28-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-27, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-5, 3.43 ERA) St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 21-17 against NL Central teams. St. Louis has hit 50 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 18-20 against opponents from the NL Central. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .246.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .470.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .205.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

