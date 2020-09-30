Suter scheduled to start for Brewers at Dodgers

The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (29-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Listen now to WTOP News

Milwaukee Brewers (29-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brent Suter (2-0, 3.13 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will host the Brewers in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games.

The Brewers have gone 14-17 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .430.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.