Rockies look to end 3-game slide against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-15, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-28, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.28 ERA) Colorado: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 8.68 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 13-17 against opponents from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Dodgers are 26-12 against NL West Division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 98 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

