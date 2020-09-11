Rays start all left-handed lineup and beat Red Sox 11-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night.

Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Snell (4-1) gave up five hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Yoshi Tsutsugo also homered for the Rays, who stopped a three-game skid. Tampa Bay entered the game trailing Oakland by percentage points for the AL’s best record.

Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec had his five-game home run streak end but had an RBI double in the ninth.

The Red Sox would be eliminated from AL East title contention with a loss on Saturday night.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties against right-hander Andrew Triggs, who made his second start with Boston.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke quickly countered by removing Triggs after he allowed a hit and walk in a scoreless first. However, Tsutsugo started the second with a homer off lefty Matt Hall (0-3).

Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI grounder in the third and Austin Meadows hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Hall gave up four runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Tsutsugo had a run-scoring single before Lowe connected for a three-run drive off Robinson Leyer to put the Rays up 9-0 in the seventh.

Lowe had a solo shot off Domingo Tapia, who made his big league debut, in the sixth and finished with three hits in four at-bats. He entered 1 for 14 on the season.

While some teams have started a lineup in which all batters hit from the left side the first time up, all previous occasions since 1900 included at least one switch-hitter.

Roenicke said when bench coach Jerry Narron gave him the Rays’ lineup before the game, he thought it was wrong.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Josh Taylor (left shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rays: SS Willy Adames said he has had issues hitting at home and is wearing non-prescription glasses at the plate. … C Mike Zunino (left oblique strain) hit in a cage and did defensive drills.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2), coming back from a right calf strain, is scheduled to face Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-1) on Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.